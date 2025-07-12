How Cops Found Out Pakistani Actor Humaira Asghar Died 9 Months Ago, What Karachi Neighbours Said

Pakistani actor Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her Karachi apartment on Tuesday, and investigators now believe she may have died nearly nine months ago, in October 2024.

Humaira Asghar's Body Found After Landlord's Complaint

The discovery came after her landlord filed a complaint over unpaid rent, prompting police to enter the apartment, where they found her body in an "advanced stage of decomposition."

The timeline of her death has been pieced together through various details. Karachi Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed, who conducted the post-mortem, confirmed the advanced decomposition, supporting the theory that she died several months ago.

Last Call Was Made In October

Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza told Arab News, "As per Call Detail Record (CDR) the last call was made in October 2024." Neighbours also reported last seeing her around September or October.

Electricity Was Cut Off

Officials added that her electricity was disconnected in October 2024 due to non-payment, and there were no backup power sources in the apartment.

"Humaira's body is likely nine months old. She probably died between paying her last utility bills and when her electricity was disconnected in October 2024, probably due to non-payment of the bill," an official said, also noting that there were no candles in the home.

Karachi Neighbours Didn't Notice Anything

The only other apartment on Humaira Asghar's floor was unoccupied, so neighbours didn't notice any odour. When some residents returned in February, the smell had already faded. One of her balcony doors was found open, and the water pipes in the home were dry and rusted.

What We Know So Far

Another investigator pointed out that the food in Humaira's house had long expired. "The jars had rusted, and food had expired six months ago," they said.

Initially, police said that her family had refused to claim the body. However, her brother Naveed Asghar later arrived in Karachi to take custody of her remains. A DNA test was conducted as the body was severely decomposed and not visually identifiable. "We have come here and after fulfilling all the legal requirements, have received the dead body," Naveed said.

He revealed that Humaira had moved from Lahore to Karachi about seven years ago and had grown distant from the family. She had not visited them for nearly a year and a half. "That is why my father said that if there is any emergency, then you can bury her there [in Karachi]," he said, explaining the family's earlier reluctance. He also questioned the investigation process, asking, "Whatever matters took place with the landlord, did any of you interview him?"

Who Was Humaira Asghar Ali?

Hailing from Lahore, Humaira Asghar Ali embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry in 2015. She was seen playing supporting roles in a series of television shows such as Just Married, Ehsaan Faramosh, Guru, and Chal Dil Mere. As for films, she was seen in Jalaibee (2015) and later in Love Vaccine (2021).

She gained further recognition in 2022 when she joined Tamasha Ghar, a reality show which aired on ARY Digital. She also received an award for Best Emerging Talent & Rising Star at the National Woman Leadership Awards in 2023.