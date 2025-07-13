Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Ali's Last Voice Note Goes Viral After Death

Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her Karachi apartment on Tuesday. She is believed to have died around nine months ago, in October 2024. Her last rites took place in Lahore on Friday evening. Days after her funeral, Humaira's close friend Dureshehwar unveiled the actress' last voice note sent to her. It is now being widely shared across social media platforms.

In the voice note, Humaira can be heard saying, "I'm so sorry, I was travelling, caught up here and there. I'm so happy tum Makkah me ho. Mere liye bohot saari please... apni cutie si dost/ behen ke liye bohot saari dil se dua karna. For my career, dua me zarur yaad rakhna. Mere liye bohot saari tumhe dua karni hai. [Please pray a lot for me... Pray a lot from your heart for your cute friend/sister. For my career, please remember me in your prayers. You have to pray a lot for me]."

Humaira Asghar Ali's post-mortem paints a grim picture. According to forensic experts, her body was in an "advanced stage of decomposition", making her barely recognisable.

The report said, "Parts of the body were entirely devoid of muscle tissue, and the bones began to disintegrate upon touch. The brain matter was completely decomposed via autolysis, and internal organs turned into a black-coloured mass. The cartilage in joints was absent; however, it said no fractures were detected in bones."

It added, "Experts say that these details may help determine the environmental conditions in which she lay undisturbed."

Further details from the post-mortem read, "According to the post-mortem findings, the head and spine remained intact, but there was no spinal cord as the body was highly decomposed. It further said brown-coloured insects were present, especially in the hair, but no maggots were found."

Due to the advanced decomposition of the body, the exact cause of Humaira's death hasn't been established yet. Initial reports suggest it to be a natural death, with no suspicion of foul play.