Pakistani Actor Humaira Asghar, Found Dead In Her Karachi Flat This Week, Died Nine Months Ago: Report

Pakistani actor Humaira Asghar Ali, whose body was discovered in her Karachi apartment on Tuesday, is believed to have died in October 2024, according to a recent report by Arab News.

The body was found in an "advanced stage of decomposition," as confirmed by Karachi Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed, who conducted the post-mortem.

Investigators now believe she may have died nearly nine months ago.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza told the publication, "As per Call Detail Record (CDR) the last call was made in October 2024." The report also mentioned that her neighbours had last seen her in September or October.

Officials revealed that her electricity was disconnected in October 2024 due to non-payment of bills and there was no alternative power source in the apartment.

One of them said, "Humaira's body is likely nine months old. She probably died between paying her last utility bills and when her electricity was disconnected in October 2024, probably due to non-payment of the bill," adding that there were no candles in the house.

Another official said the food in her home had been expired for months. "The jars had rusted, and food had expired six months ago," they shared.

The official further noted that the only other apartment on her floor was unoccupied, so neighbours did not notice any odour. When some residents returned in February, the odour had already subsided. One of her balcony doors was found open and the water pipes in the house were dry and rusted, as per the portal.

Earlier, police had said that Humaira's family had refused to claim her body. However, her brother, Naveed Asghar, has now arrived in Karachi to take custody of the remains.

A DNA test was conducted for verification, as the body was in a severely decomposed state and could not be visually identified. "We have come here and after fulfilling all the legal requirements, have received the dead body," Naveed said.

He shared that Humaira had moved from Lahore to Karachi about seven years ago and had grown distant from the family, visiting them only occasionally.

In recent years, she had not been home for nearly a year and a half. "That is why my father said that if there is any emergency, then you can bury her there [in Karachi]," he said, explaining the family's earlier reluctance. He also questioned whether the landlord had been interviewed. "Whatever matters took place with the landlord, did any of you interview him?" he asked.

Humaira's body was found after her landlord lodged a complaint over unpaid rent. When police entered the apartment, they discovered her body.

Who Was Humaira Asghar Ali?

Hailing from Lahore, Humaira Asghar Ali embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry in 2015. She was seen playing supporting roles in a series of television shows such as Just Married, Ehsaan Faramosh, Guru, and Chal Dil Mere. As for films, she was seen in Jalaibee (2015) and later in Love Vaccine (2021).

She gained further recognition in 2022 when she joined Tamasha Ghar, a reality show which aired on ARY Digital. She also received an award for Best Emerging Talent & Rising Star at the National Woman Leadership Awards in 2023.