Director Calls Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Demand "Unreal", Says She Can Be "Replaced By New Talents"

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan recently reacted to the ongoing conversation around Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over her demand for an eight-hour workday.

What's Happening

In a recent interview with IANS, Darshan called the demand "unreal" and questioned the practicality of such working conditions in the film industry.

"The producer should first take from her in writing that for the 8 hours she is on the set, she will be giving shots. Instead of 8 if she even gives shots for 4 hours, the producer will touch her feet in gratitude," he said.

Darshan added, "I believe one should work only with those people who love your film more than you."

He also stated, "There was a time when Deepika was not a part of the industry. You will be able to find several new talents."

Background

The debate around work-life balance in Bollywood began after reports surfaced that Deepika had been dropped from Spirit, starring Prabhas, due to her requests for limited working hours, a high fee and a share in the film's profits.

As a new mother, Deepika is reportedly seeking to reduce her work hours to strike a balance between her professional and personal life.

Several industry figures have expressed support for Deepika. Actor Vikrant Massey, director Anurag Basu, and actress Rashmika Mandanna have backed the idea of flexible working hours in the film industry.

"Today, the whole country is debating about flexible hours, but that is for discussion amongst the teams and figuring out what works for them. It's their personal choices," Rashmika said recently in an interview with Mojo Story.



