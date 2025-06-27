CBSE Invites Nominations For National Awards To Teachers 25; Applications Open Till July 6

National Teacher Award 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the self-nomination process for the National Teacher Award 2025. Teachers and principals from CBSE-affiliated private independent schools are eligible to apply for the prestigious recognition through the official portal.

Who Can Apply?

Eligible teachers must have completed at least 10 years of continuous service in schools affiliated with a recognised board of school education as of March 31, 2025.

For principals, the eligibility requires 10 years of service as a teacher and 5 years as a principal in CBSE-affiliated institutions by the same date.

Those who retire on or after March 31, 2025, can also apply.

However, principals are not permitted to apply under the teacher category, and applicants may apply under only one category.

How To Apply

Applications must be submitted online only through the CBSE website, cbseit.in/cbse/2025/tchawrd. The deadline for submission is July 6, 2025.

Applicants must upload:

A declaration confirming the authenticity of all submitted information.

Recommendation letters and service certifications signed by the school manager.

Academic documents including certificates from Class 10 to post-graduation.

Class results from Board or school-level examinations.

All documents must be in PDF format, under 1MB in size, and duly verified by either the school head (for teachers) or the school manager (for principals).

Selection Process

CBSE will evaluate applications based on criteria such as service duration, qualifications, age, and exam performance. A merit list will be prepared, and the top 24 candidates will be shortlisted.

In case of ties, additional parameters may be applied. Shortlisted applicants will have two days to upload verified documents. Final selections will be made after an interaction round conducted by a National Level Scrutiny Committee, which will choose six awardees.

Heads of institutions are advised to circulate this information widely among eligible staff members and ensure timely application submissions.