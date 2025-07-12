Advertisement
New Delhi:

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has released a preliminary report on its probe into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, in which 241 people onboard the aircraft were killed, and only one survived.

According to the probe report, both engines of the aircraft shut down mid-air, and the flight crashed just 32 seconds after takeoff. The report has ruled out any bird-hit or bird activity that could have impacted the flight. 

Here are the updates on the Air India Crash probe report

Jul 12, 2025 01:52 (IST)
Air India crash report, released by AAIB, has ruled out bad weather having any impact on flight. The report said the skies were clear on June 12. The report also ruled out any bird-strike impacting both the engines.

