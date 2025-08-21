Online Gaming Bill Clears Parliament Amid Huge Protests By Opposition

A bill to ban the operation, facilitation and advertising of online games played with money was cleared by Parliament on Friday, amid intense protests by the Opposition seeking a discussion on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar by the Election Commission.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill was passed after voice vote in the Rajya Sabha, a day after it was cleared in the Lok Sabha. The legislation seeks to make online money gaming punishable by imprisonment of up to 3 years and/or a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.

Tabling the bill in the Upper House, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said: " The money-gaming addiction is like drug addiction. The powerful people behind online money games will challenge the decision in courts. They will run social media campaigns against this ban. We have seen the impact of games and how the money is used to support terror."

An online money game is one played by a user by depositing money in expectation of winning monetary and other enrichment.

The bill outlaws all online betting and gambling (satta and jua) activities -- from online fantasy sports to online gambling (like Poker, Rummy and other Card games) and online lotteries.

It seeks to prohibit advertisement related to online money games and bars banks and financial institutions from transferring funds for any of such games.

Advertising of money games can attract imprisonment up to two years and/or fine up to Rs 50 lakh. Facilitating financial transactions related to money games can lead to imprisonment up to three years and/or fine up to Rs 1 crore. Repeat offences attract enhanced penalties, including three to five years' imprisonment and fines up to Rs 2 crore.

Offences under key sections are sought to be made cognizable and non-bailable.