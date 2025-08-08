Air India Plane Crash Victims' Families Hire Firm That Sued Boeing For Lapses

Families of over 60 victims of the June 12 Air India plane crash have hired Beasley Allen, a US law firm that has represented victims of aviation disasters, including the case against Boeing following the deadly crash of the Ethiopian Airlines plane in 2019.

A London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as Air India flight AI171, crashed into a medical school seconds after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, killing 241 of the 242 people on board, and 19 others on the ground.

The firm's head, Michael Andrews, has also visited Ahmedabad to assist the families.

"Being on the ground here is crucial to understanding the local pressures families are facing. This tragedy didn't just affect passengers - it devastated an entire community. Deaths and injuries at the Medical College crash site underscore that aviation safety is a global concern," he said last month.

"Our primary focus at this stage is to assist families in finding answers," Mr Andrews added. "We are committed to ensuring accountability and transparency throughout this investigation."

During the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash probe, he had also travelled to the accident site in Ethiopia and worked closely with families.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737 Max 8, crashed six minutes after takeoff from Ethiopia's Addis Ababa, leaving 157 passengers and crew members dead.

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

An initial inquiry by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau into the Air India plane crash said the fuel supply switches - designed not to move accidentally during flight - had moved from the 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' positions.

The final report is pending.

The plane crash was one of the worst air disasters in India in decades.

Air India had announced that it would provide an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of each of the victims and survivors.

On July 26, it said it had paid the interim compensation to the families of 166 victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash. Besides, payment to the families of another 52 victims is in the process, it added.

It has also pledged to support the reconstruction of the BJ Medical College Hostel infrastructure, which was damaged in the crash.