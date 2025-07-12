Key Takeaways From Air India Probe Report On Ahmedabad Plane Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has released a preliminary report on its probe into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, in which 241 people onboard the aircraft were killed, and only one survived.

On June 12, AI171 flight took off from Ahmedabad airport for London's Gatwick, but the aircraft - Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - crashed a few seconds after taking off, killing all but one passenger. The plane crashed into a building close to the airport, and a total of 260 people died in the incident, marking one of India's deadliest aircraft accidents in recent history.

Here are the key takeaways from the 15-page report:

Both engines shut down mid-air within seconds after takeoff - fuel cutoff switches moved from RUN to CUTOFF one after another in just one second. The report revealed that the fuel supply to the engines was cut off.

Cockpit audio confirms one pilot asked, "Why did you cut off?" The other replied, "I didn't".

When the engines lost power, the Ram Air Turbine - a small propeller-like device - was deployed automatically to provide emergency hydraulic power. The CCTV footage obtained by AAIB showed RAT being deployed.

