National Awards: Hey Madhavan, Fans Love You To The Moon And Back. See Posts

Madhavan in a still from Rocketry. (courtesy: YouTube)

Madhavan, whose film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film, is over the moon. The film's big win came just a day after Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft landing near the moon's South Pole earlier this week. FYI, the film showcases the story of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan (played by Madhavan in the film). The film marked the actor's directorial debut. The Internet was super delighted with Madhavan's big win. Superstar Suriya, who won the Best Actor National Award last year and also featured in a cameo in the Tamil version of Rocketry, shared a super nice post for his friend Madhavan.

Suriya wrote on X (formerly called Twitter), "Big congratulations to Team Rocketry The Nambi Effect and special congrats to my brother Madhavan, your directorial vision and dedicated hard work has fetched the film this recognition at 69th National Film Awards. Rock On Maddy." Madhavan acknowledged Suriya's post with these words, "Thank you for being such an integral part of this journey brother. I think God for you this would not have been possible without you."

Thank you for being such an integral part of this journey brother. I think God for you this would not have been possible without you. https://t.co/EYf0QfDJ3B — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 24, 2023

Here's how Madhavan fans celebrated the success of Rocketry just a day after Chandrayaan-3's historic landing. "While we are celebrating the successful landing of Chandrayan 3 here comes another feat Rocketry: The Nambi effect bagged a national award for Best feature film. What a coincidence Congratulations Madhavan Sir and to your entire crew," wrote a fan.

While we are celebrating the successful landing of Chandrayan 3 here comes another feat Rocketry: The nambi effect bagged a national award for Best feature film wat a coincidence Congratulations @ActorMadhavan sir and to ur entire crew#RocketryTheNambiEffect — Vinod Kanakaraj (@VinodRaj6) August 24, 2023

Celebrating the pride of India on the global stage! #RocketryTheNambiEffect clinches the National Award.Salute to @ActorMadhavan for his stellar direction & his remarkable portrayal of Nambi Narayanan's incredible journey. Immense gratitude to @iamsrk & @Suriya_offlpic.twitter.com/iyHCMq3TJv — Souhityo Gupta (@souhityogupta) August 24, 2023

This is brilliant : #RocketryTheNambiEffect wins the National Award for the best feature film one day after the spectacular #Chandrayaan3Success#LeLiKiJaliDiwas continues — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) August 24, 2023

Madhavan poured his heart out on social media in a long Instagram entry after the big win. He wrote, "Today is an overwhelming day for Team Rocketry, and everybody involved with this film. Getting the national award for the Best Feature film has given us the belief that Nambi Narayanan Sir will finally get the recognition he so richly deserves, and that has been our only mission. The love of the audience around the world and the recognition bestowed upon us today has completely humbled me and I do not take this lightly. This has inspired me to give even more of myself to this wonderful profession I am in, and I hope to entertain all of you, as best as I can in the years to come. My heartfelt and big Congratulations to all the other National award winners and contenders who have put an extraordinary effort to get this recognition and come this far. On behalf of Team Rocketry and my family, our deepest gratitude to the Jury, Nambi sir and most importantly, the film goers and audiences for the incredible recognition and honor. Jai Hind."

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which marked the directorial debut of Madhavan, was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The film also had cameo appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan (in the Hindi version) and Suriya (in the Tamil version).