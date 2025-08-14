Shilpa Shirodkar's Car Was Hit By Bus In Mumbai. Actor Files Complaint, "Anything Could Have Happened"

Shilpa Shirodkar's car was hit by a bus on Wednesday. The actor shared images of her damaged car on Instagram Stories. She also thanked the Mumbai Police for helping her out to file a complaint against the bus company.

What's Happening

Shilpa shared a couple of pictures showing her car with a dent and broken glass.

She also shared the image of the numberplate of the bus.

Shilpa wrote, "A Cityflo bus ran into my car today. And the people representing the office in Mumbai, Mr. Yogesh Kadam and Mr. Vilas Mankote, are telling me it's not their company's responsibility, it's the driver's responsibility. How ruthless are these guys? How much can a driver be earning!

"Thanks to @mumbaipolice @cpmumbaipolice, they helped me file a police complaint without much problem. But the company refuses to take any responsibility for the incident. @cityflo.ind appreciate you to connect with me on this matter. Thankfully, my staff is fine and unhurt, but anything could have happened," she added.

Shilpa shared another happy image with Chum Darang and others, implying they were not hurt and safe.

Shilpa Shirodkar's Films

Shilpa Shirodkar made her debut in Ramesh Sippy's Bhrashtachar (1989), with Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. She used to work actively till 2000. She went on to act in several films like Trinetra (1991) and Hum (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), Aankhen (1993), Pehchaan (1993), Gopi Kishan (1994), Bewafa Sanam (1995) and Mrityudand (1997).

She made her comeback to acting in the Zee TV series Ek Mutthi Aasmaan in 2013 after a 13-year break. In 2024, she participated in Bigg Boss 18.

Shilpa Shirodkar is the sister of actor Namrata Shirodkar and the sister-in-law of actor Mahesh Babu.

Shilpa Shirodkar is currently shooting for a series based on the saint and philosopher Adi Shankaracharya. Produced by Modi Studios in association with Rajarshi Bhupendra Modi, the upcoming series is called Shankar- The Revolutionary Man. Besides Shilpa, the series features Abhishek Nigam, Rati Pandey, Rajesh Shringarpure, Farnaz Shetty, Manoj Joshi and others.