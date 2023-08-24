National Awards: What Madhavan Posted After Rocketry's Big Win

Madhavan with his mom. (courtesy: actormaddy)

It's celebration time in R Madhavan's house. The actor's first directorial project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, won the Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards, announced on Thursday. The actor dedicated his win to his mom, who also celebrates her birthday today. He also thanked his father and acknowledged former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, on whose life the film is based. Posting a picture with his mother on his Instagram stories, the actor wrote, "Wish you the happiest birthday Amma. All yours, Appa's and Nambi Sir's blessings.

This is what Madhavan posted on his big day:

Screenshot of Madhavan's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Madhavan's wife Sarita Birje shared this post for her husband and she wrote, "Gods Grace at National Awards Rocketry The Nami Effect gets the best feature film awards. Thank you so much everyone for showering us with your good wishes and blessings So proud of you Maddy. Thank you so much Nambi Sir for believing in him. Congratulations Vijay Moolan, Anil and the entire Team of Rocketry."

See Sarita Birje's post here:

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which marked the directorial debut of Madhavan, was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The film also had cameo appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan (in the Hindi version) and Suriya (in the Tamil version).

Madhavan has featured in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and English films. His well-known Bollywood films include 3 idiots, Rang De Basanti, 13 B, Tanu Weds Manu, Guru, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Zero to name a few. In terms of work, the actor was also seen in the Netflix web-series Decoupled with Surveen Chawla.