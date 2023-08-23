India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: Rocketry Star Madhavan's Shout-Out To Nambi Narayanan - 'His Vikas Engine...'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: actormaddy)

Congratulatory wishes from Bollywood celebs poured in for the team of the Indian Space Research Organization on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on Wednesday. However, what caught our attention was this touching message from actor R Madhavan, who applauded the scientists and the entire team behind this massive feat. For the unversed, actor Madhavan played the role of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 2022 film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Posting a video of himself on Instagram, we can see a teary-eyed Madhavan express his thoughts on this historic day. He says, "What an achievement, I am so so happy and proud as everybody should be in India. Main bata nahi sakta, yeh kitni badi achievement hain, yeh baat toh sehraniya hain hi ki hum chand par utar paye, woh bhi south pole mein pehli baar, but jis limited resources and budget ke saath humne ise achieve kiye...I don't know kitna tareef kar sakte hain (I can't begin to express, how big this achievement is, it is commendable that we landed on the surface of the moon, but the fact that we did it with limited resources and budget, I don't know how much can one be praised for that."

Madhavan continued, "This feels so good, it's fabulous to be part of history like this, to be there at the moment that Chandrayaan touched the surface of the moon. ISRO scientists hats off! I am so very happy for Nambi sir, his Vikas engine again has proved to be successful with the launch. Keep making us proud, sky se bohut aage nikal chuke hain aap (You have gone beyond the clouds). I wish you all the very best for greater explorations of the space. To the government of India, to the Prime Minister, to every Indian, feel proud. This is an amazing moment in history and I am so happy and touched. Jai Hind."

Madhavan simply captioned the post, "JAI JAI JAI HIND." See his beautiful video message below:

After a 40-day journey starting from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission landed successfully. The Vikram lander made a soft lunar landing around 6 PM on August 23.

With this touchdown on moon in second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

According to PTI reports, Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2. Its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.