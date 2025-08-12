Remembering Father Of Indian Space: How Vikram Sarabhai Built Indian Space Research Organisation From Scratch

On August 12, the nation remembered and celebrated the 106th birth anniversary of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the legendary physicist, and widely known as Father of India's Space Programme. From pioneering cosmic ray research to laying the foundations of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), his contributions continue to inspire India's journey of space and technology.

The ISRO paid tributes to Dr Sarabhai and shared video on Social media platform X, celebrating his legacy.

"On his 106th birth anniversary, we celebrate Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the visionary who ignited India's space journey. His belief in applying space science for societal benefit continues to shape the nation's space programme. As we approach National Space Day, his legacy endures," ISRO wrote on X.

Leaders from across the political spectrum also paid homage to his enduring legacy.

Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha Om Birla in a post on X said, "Respectful salutations on the birth anniversary of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the pioneer of Indian space programme, great scientist, Padma Vibhushan awardee. With the establishment of the Physical Research Laboratory, he made the country self-reliant in space technology through the establishment of ISRO. Due to his inspiration, today India is touching new heights in space."

Calling Dr Sarabhai "a true nation builder," Dr. S Somanath, former ISRO Chairman said, "Remembering the 106th birth anniversary of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai - the visionary who built institutions in space, atomic energy, management, textiles & arts. A true nation builder whose contributions continue to inspire us. Though I never met him, his legacy shaped our journey at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre since the 80s."

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X, "Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the Father of India's Space Program, was an exceptional physicist and institution-builder whose legacy we honour on his birth anniversary. His work continues to inspire innovation and progress, serving as a powerful example of how to cultivate a scientific mindset among the public."

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju wrote, "Salutations on the birth anniversary of the great scientist Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, who laid the foundation of space science in India! His vision and unparalleled contributions led the nation toward a golden era of space research and showed generations the path to excellence in science."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote on X, "Remembering the legendary scientist and founder of ISRO, Padma Vibhushan Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, on his Birth Anniversary! His vision launched India into the orbit of global space research."

Political parties BJP and Congress also paid tributes to Dr Sarabhai.

Sharing a post on X, BJP said, "On his birth anniversary, we honour Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan awardee, visionary physicist and Father of India's Space Program, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, whose pioneering legacy continues to inspire generations."

Congress on X wrote, "Remembering Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the visionary father of India's space programme. His pioneering spirit and dedication to scientific progress continue to inspire generations to dream big, innovate, and take India to new frontiers."

Dr. Vikram Sarabhai is remembered not just for his title as the "Father of India's Space Programme," but for being a driving force behind India's scientific awakening post-independence. In 1947, at just 28 years old, he founded the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad.

Sarabhai played a significant role in establishing major Indian institutions, including the ISRO in 1969 and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), in collaboration with local industrialists. He also chaired the Atomic Energy Commission, succeeding his mentor, Dr. Homi Bhabha.

Birth Of India's Space Dream

After the launch of the Soviet Sputnik in 1957, Sarabhai advocated for a dedicated Indian space programme. He stated, "There are some who question the relevance of space activities in a developing nation. To us, there is no ambiguity of purpose. We do not have the fantasy of competing with the economically advanced nations in the exploration of the moon or the planets or manned space-flight. But we are convinced that if we are to play a meaningful role nationally, and in the community of nations, we must be second to none in the application of advanced technologies to the real problems of man and society."

With Dr. Bhabha's support, Sarabhai identified Thumba in Kerala as the site for India's first rocket launching station. On November 21, 1963, the first sounding rocket carrying a sodium vapour payload was launched.

Through his engagement with NASA, Sarabhai also laid the groundwork for the Satellite Instructional Television Experiment (SITE) in 1975-1976, a project that brought educational television to rural India.

He also initiated the project for India's first satellite Aryabhata, which was launched from the Soviet Union in 1975.

ISRO: From Vision To Reality

Sarabhai's chairmanship of the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) in 1962 marked a new era. By 1969, INCOSPAR evolved into ISRO, India's premier space agency. Sarabhai's groundwork laid the path for India's later achievements: Indian National Satellite System (INSAT) Series in 1983, Chandrayaan-1 in 2008, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) in 2014, Chandrayaan-3, and beyond.

Academic Life

Born in Ahmedabad on August 12, 1919, Sarabhai began his higher education at Cambridge, earning an undergraduate degree in physics and mathematics. He pursued his PhD under the guidance of Nobel laureate CV Raman at IISc, Bangalore. In 1942, he published his PhD work, 'Time Distribution of Cosmic Rays.'

He passed away on December 30, 1971, at the age of 52. He was honoured with several awards, including, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award (1962), Padma Bhushan (1966) and Padma Vibhushan (1972, posthumously).