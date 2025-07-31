R Madhavan Shares His Anti-Ageing Skincare Routine: "Since Childhood, I've Taken An..."

R. Madhavan is known for his holistic approach to life, and one of his long-standing practices is taking an oil bath every Sunday. In an interview with GQ Hype, the actor opened up about the Ayurvedic ritual that has been part of his routine since childhood.

He said, “My routine is simple: since childhood, I've taken an oil bath every Sunday - with nalla ennai [sesame oil]; you apply it all over your body, especially your head. On other days, it's coconut oil, applied in a specific manner. This Ayurvedic practice has served me well for over 20 years."

The 3 Idiots actor further credited playing golf under the early morning sun for tightening his skin and keeping it wrinkle-free.

“The sun suits me. And I haven't gotten any fillers or enhancements done; maybe the occasional facial for a role. It's just coconut oil, coconut water, sunshine, and vegetarian food doing the heavy lifting,” he added.

R. Madhavan prioritises eating fresh and home-cooked meals, often having a personal chef prepare simple dishes like dal, sabzi, and chawal (rice) on set.

“When I was young, we didn't have a fridge at home, so food always had to be freshly prepared. That habit stuck. It's probably why fast food, packaged stuff, reheated dishes, or non-seasonal fruits don't go down well with my body. Even when I'm on set, I take my chef along to cook simple meals like dal, sabzi, and chawal - the kind my mom made," he shared.

R. Madhavan added, "I also don't get all the fuss around rice. My grandparents lived till the ripe old age of 92 and 93, and they ate rice three times a day. I just listen to my body, stick to comfort food, and avoid fried items and alcohol as much as possible. I eat only when I'm hungry, not by the clock. That keeps me alert, happy, and young."

Workwise, R. Madhavan was last seen in Aap Jaisa Koi. The Netflix film featured Fatima Sana Shaikh as the female lead.