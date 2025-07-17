Advertisement

R Madhavan Reveals The Secret To His Youthful Skin At 55 Is Just Coconut Oil And No Botox

R Madhavan revealed that he avoids fried items and alcohol as much as possible

R Madhavan discusses the wellness practices that keep him looking youthful and wrinkle free at 55

R Madhavan is undoubtedly a prolific actor. But there is another aspect that makes his admirers equally intrigued. It is his healthy and youthful skin, even at the age of 55. According to R Madhavan, the key to his fresh-faced appearance is following a nutritious diet, generous sleep, and being natural, even in wellness rituals.

The 3 Idiots film star, in a conversation with GQ magazine, spilled all his skin and haircare secrets. R Madhavan said, “I play golf in the early morning sun. I get tanned, yes, but it helps with skin tightening and keeping it wrinkle-free; the sun suits me. And I haven't gotten any fillers or enhancements done; maybe the occasional facial for a role. It's just coconut oil, coconut water, sunshine and vegetarian food doing the heavy lifting.”

Speaking about his dietary preferences, R Madhavan revealed, “When I was young, we didn't have a fridge at home, so food always had to be freshly prepared. That habit stuck. It's probably why fast food, packaged stuff, reheated dishes or non-seasonal fruits don't go down well with my body. Even when I'm on set, I take my chef along to cook simple meals like dal, sabzi and chawal—the kind my mom made.”

The 55-year-old sees no harm in consuming rice, claiming that his grandparents, who lived over 90 years, made rice a part of their diet three times a day. He added, “I just listen to my body, stick to comfort food, and avoid fried items and alcohol as much as possible. I eat only when I'm hungry, not by the clock. That keeps me alert, happy and young.”

When asked about his haircare routine, R Madhavan shared, “Since childhood, I've taken an oil bath every Sunday—with nalla ennai [sesame oil]. You apply it all over your body, especially your head. On other days, it's coconut oil, applied in a specific manner. This ayurvedic practice has served me well for over 20 years.”

