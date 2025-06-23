Bhumi Pednekar's Skincare Routine Is All About This Traditional Indian Skincare Secret, Know The Benefits

Even though sheet masks have taken the spotlight, nothing beats the power of the traditional Indian face masks. Don't believe us? Take cues from Bhumi Pednekar, who made Multani mitti (fuller's earth) a part of her "Self care Sunday".

Bhumi Pednekar, known for her radiant skin and natural beauty, recently shared an Instagram post and a refreshing glimpse into her skincare routine. In the post, The Royals actor is seen in a homemade face mask made of Multani Mitti while holding a rose.

Multani Mitti Or Fuller's Earth Is Great For Skin

Multani Mitti, a time-tested Ayurvedic home remedy, is known for its ability to purify the skin, tighten pores, and more.

For the unversed, Multani Mitti is a mineral-rich clay-like substance that is known for its cooling properties. A natural cleanser and astringent, Multani Mitti helps reduce oil, fight acne, balance and brighten skin tone, and reduce pigmentation. It is a staple in Ayurvedic skincare and has been used for centuries in Indian households.

Bhumi Pednekar's choice to use this age-old clay highlights that she likes to take the natural route to take care of her skin. And a reminder that you don't always need fancy skincare products to keep problems at bay.

Bhumi Pednekar's Face Mask Recipe

One of the easiest and best ways to make this face mask is by simply taking some fuller's earth and mixing it with water. That's how Bhumi is using it too!

Once it mixes well and comes to normal consistency, you can apply it to your face. You can also mix almond milk, rose water, or coconut water in it as well.

While this works for Bhumi Pednekar's skin, you should check with your doctor to avoid any skin issues or allergies.