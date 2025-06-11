Can The Ice Dunk Trend Save Your Skin? We Asked Experts

Summer doesn't exactly scream "beauty trend season," but one skincare practise is climbing the charts and rightly so - the ice dunking trend. From Alia Bhatt using ice to reduce puffiness to Ananya Panday showcasing it as a cool beauty hack that works, ice dunking has become a favourite among many celebrities.

While ice has always been a popular element in skincare rituals, the recent trend has us curious about its real benefits. NDTV reached out to experts to better understand both the advantages and disadvantages of this growing skincare practise.

What Is Ice Dunking For Skin?

Dunking ice for skin- also known as ice dunking or an ice water facial - is a popular beauty trend where you submerge your face in a bowl full of ice-cold water for a short period. It is sort of a cold therapy believed to refresh and rejuvenate the skin.

Benefits Of Ice Dunking For Skin

From improving skin texture to reducing inflammation, ice dunking offers several benefits - but do they actually last? We asked experts.

Dr Meghana Reddy Endela, Consultant Dermatologist at Zennara Clinics, told NDTV that ice dunking improves circulation, reduces inflammation, enhances skin health, and may even regulate core body temperature.

"Cold water has anti-inflammatory benefits and soothes irritated, itchy skin. It refreshes the skin, especially in hot weather. Cold water is also known to have a temporary benefit on enlarged pores and improving skin tone due to the vasoconstriction effect," explains Dr Madhuri Agarwal, Dermatologist, Founder & Medical Director at Yavana Aesthetics Clinic.

Dr Rashmi Sharma, Dermatologist and Director at Kara Dermatology Solutions & Aesthetic Centre, agrees that while ice dunking can benefit the skin, it does have not have a long-term effect. "It can temporarily shrink the pores and make your skin shine, which will make the redness reduce".

Are There Any Side Effects Of Ice Dunking

As the trend gains popularity, many people follow it blindly without understanding the potential side effects, which may lead to skin issues.

Dr Endela says, "Beginners should start by dipping their face in ice for about 15 seconds and gradually increase to 30 seconds. It's important to take breaks between plunges to avoid problems. People with sensitive skin need to be careful, as cold water can strip the skin of natural oils, causing skin irritation and dryness".

Who Should Avoid Ice Dunking

You may want to hop on the bandwagon when there's a new skincare trend around, but it's crucial to evaluate whether it suits your skin type. Experts recommend avoiding ice dunking in certain cases:

If you have rosacea (a chronic inflammatory skin condition) as extreme temperatures can trigger a flare-up.

Those who suffer from circulatory issues such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (an autoimmune disease where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues) and Raynaud (a condition that causes the blood vessels in the extremities, typically fingers and toes).

People who have sensitive skin as it may cause irritation and skin damage.

Ice dunking can make it worse if you are prone to broken capillaries.

You should not try it if you have severe acne. While it may soothe inflammation, can irritate lesions.

