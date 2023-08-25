National Awards: Ram Charan's Special Messages For Alia Bhatt And Allu Arjun After Their Big Wins

Ram Charan with Allu Arjun (L). Ram Charan With Alia Bhatt (R). (Courtesy: Twitter)

Winners of the National Awards were announced on Thursday [August 24] with Allu Arjun winning the Best Actor award, and Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon sharing the Best Actress honour. Needless to say, wishes are flooding in for the winners from all quarters. One special message came from superstar Ram Charan who, on social media, extended his best wishes to Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun. While Allu Arjun is his cousin, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan have shared screen space in SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning RRR. Terming the victories “a clean sweep” by “near and dear” ones, Ram Charan shared a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dated 25th August 2023, Ram Charan wrote, “A moment of pride, as we celebrate the winners of the 69th National Film Awards. A Clean Sweep by my near and dear. Heartiest Congratulations to Team RRR and the visionary SS Rajamouli Garu on 6 National Awards. Kaala Bhairava, MM Keeravaani Garu, Prem Rakshith, Srinivas Mohan, King Soloman, DVV Entertainment, DVV Danayya Garu. It's been a remarkable journey. My brother Vaishnav Tej and my next director Buchi Babu Sana for the success of Uppena. Double Cheers for team Pushpa, my brother Allu Arjun and DSP. My dearest co-star Alia Bhat for Gangubai [Kathiawadi]. To all the other winners, Thank You for making Indian cinema proud.- RAM CHARAN.”

He shared the post, with the caption, “Congratulations,” and tagged those mentioned in the congratulatory note. Allu Arjun responded to the post saying, “Thank you.”

Thank you — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 25, 2023

Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi Konidela also wished his nephew on social media. The megastar wrote, ““Heartiest Congratulations to All The Award Winners of 69th National Film Awards 2021. Also Proud Moment for Telugu Cinema. Heartiest Congratulations to especially my dearest Bunny for the coveted National Best Actor Award. Absolutely Proud of you.” To this, Allu Arjun said, “Thank you so much for a heartfelt message. So happy to see your wishes Chikababai.”

Thank you so much for a heartfelt message. So happy to see your wishes Chikababai ???????? — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 24, 2023

On winning the award, Allu Arjun shared a gratitude note that said, “A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honoured and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also posted a similar "thank you" note and said, “ Sanjay Sir. To the entire crew. To my family. To my team and last but most definitely not the least. To my audience. This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible... Seriously. I am SO grateful…I do not take moments like these lightly... I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can… Love and light…Gangu (also known as Alia). P.S. – Kriti... I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi... it was such an honest and powerful performance. I cried and cried…so so well deserved…shine on, you star… the world is your oyster, Kriti Sanon.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in Game Changer next.