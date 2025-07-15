Honey Singh Hides "Very Personal" Tattoo; Dedicates Two To Mother, AR Rahman

Rapper-singer Honey Singh got inked for the first time. But he had three tattoos in one night. Honey Singh didn't reveal his second tattoo and termed it "very personal". However, he dedicated his other two tattoos to the special persons in his life - his mother and music maestro AR Rahman.

What's Happening

Honey Singh shared a video in which he is seen getting inked. He is seen singing Tu Hi Re, composed by AR Rahman from the film Bombay.

Dedicating his tattoo to the music legend, Honey Singh wrote, "My third tattoo in one night for my lovely living legend @arrahman sir !! I love you sir thank you for everything not gonna post my second tattoo coz its very personal."

In another post he revealed a tattoo which had a connection with a baby in the womb.

The caption read, "Got my first TATTOO DONE !! My mums signature THE RICHEST LADY on earth !! I love you mummy shoutout to my blood."

The Internet showered love on Honey Singh's tattoos.

A user wrote, "YOU DID IT!!! Absolutely love!!! 'Heaven lies beneath the feet of your mother."

Another user wrote, "Incredible."

Honey Singh's Music

Recently, Honey Singh released his music video Teri Yaadein, featuring actress Nargis Fakhri and international artist Grini. The track is a part of his album Glory, which marked his return as a music producer and featured songs in 10 different languages.

Honey Singh is known for songs like Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, Desi Kalakaar. In the Netflix series, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, Honey Singh talked about alcoholism, his struggles with mental health and his tryst with fame.

In A Nutshell

Honey Singh got three tattoos together in a single night. While he revealed the first and third ones, he hid his "very personal" second tattoo from public.