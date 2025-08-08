Honey Singh Drops New Music Video Day After Legal Row Over <i>Millionaire</i>

A day after Honey Singh landed in legal trouble over the use of derogatory and objectionable language towards women in his song Millionaire, the singer-rapper on Friday released a music video of his track One Thousand Miles.

What's Happening

In a collaborative post with music label T-Series, Honey Singh shared the video link to the new music video One Thousand Miles on Instagram. The post came a day after he was issued a notice by the Punjab State Women's Commission over allegedly misogynistic lyrics in the song Millionaire.

"One Song, Endless Love! #OneThousandMiles Video out now #tseries #BhushanKumar @yoyohoneysingh @mandy.takhar @itsrdm @rdmmedia @mihirgulati," read the caption of the post.

Hours before the song dropped on YouTube, Honey Singh shared an update with fans and followers on his Instagram Story.

Background

On Thursday, the Punjab State Women's Commission took suo motu cognisance of the matter, issuing a notice to Honey Singh regarding the lyrics of Millionaire. He has been summoned to appear before the panel on August 11, 2025.

Honey Singh's Millionaire is part of his 2024 comeback album Glory, which also featured songs such as Payal, Jatt Mehkma, Bonita and High On Me. The album was also backed by T-Series.

Not only Honey Singh, the Punjab State Women's Commission has also issued a summons for singer Karan Aujla over his song MF Gabhru.

About One Thousand Miles

The song One Thousand Miles is originally part of Honey Singh's 2014 album Desi Kalakaar. It was the rapper's second studio album which comprised eight tracks including Desi Kalakaar, Love Dose, and I'm Your DJ Tonight.

The music video of One Thousand Miles, which was released today, sees Honey Singh play a version of himself who battles hallucinations of his former dead girlfriend, played by Mandy Takhar, who keeps calling him.

In the 6.35-minute video, Honey Singh receives "a call" from his dead girlfriend who asks him to come over as they hadn't met in years. Towards the end of the clip, the rapper is in a session with his therapist when he once again gets a call from her, concluding the story in what seems to be a spooky and never-ending loop.

In A Nutshell

Honey Singh shared the link to his new music video One Thousand Miles a day after he was summoned by the Punjab State Women's Commission for objectionable lyrics directed towards women in his song Millionaire.

Also Read | Honey Singh In Legal Trouble For Millionaire Lyrics, Karan Aujla For MF Gabru: "Won't Tolerate...," Says Women's Panel