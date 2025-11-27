Honey Singh Exclusive: "<i>Sukhe Nashe Maine</i> 2014 <i>Mein Chhod Diye The</i>, Still Took 8 Years To Recover"

Honey Singh, who has come on board with NDTV Good Times as the exclusive host across eleven cities, opened up about his struggles with drug addiction. He also warned youngsters to stay away from drugs, as they took a toll on his physical and mental health.

"It caused me a lot of harm, and today I tell all my younger brothers and sisters that they should especially stay away from drugs because they damage you so much. Slowly, and you don't even realize it. I quit drugs around 2014 when I was diagnosed and told that I was ill. But even then, it still took me 8 years to recover. It just wouldn't leave my system. And I never want anyone, not even an enemy, to go through what I went through," Honey Singh told NDTV.

Asked about the rap that he wrote "fastest," Honey Singh said, "'High Mera Dil' — I wrote it in 5 or 6 minutes, no flow created. Just delivered whatever came. Even today, when we perform it, people connect instantly."

During an old interview, Honey Singh recalled that his drug addiction also affected his relationship with his ex-wife Shalini Talwar. "Unke saath rishte itne badhiya nahi rahe thhe uss waqt. Dooriyan thhi. Mei travel hi karta rehta thha. 2011 mei shaadi hone ke baad, 9-10 mahine humlog saath rahe thik thak. Uske baad success ekdum phaata. Mei phir ghar murha hi nahi. Mummy, papa, gudiya (Honey's sister, Sneha Singh) aur Shalini ko maine ekdum chhod di diya thha. Bhool gaya thha unko mei. Bohot kharab kiya.﻿ " [My relationship with Shalini was not great at that time. There was distance. I always used to travel. After I got married in 2011, we had a good time for 9 to 10 months. But then success and fame got to my head. I neglected my family. I completely left my mom, dad, gudiya and Shalini all alone. I forgot about them. I did them wrong.]

Talking about the global tour, unveiled earlier this week with its first international stop scheduled in Dubai, it marks Honey Singh's return to large-format touring after years of limited live appearances. While the international schedule will cover major global markets, the India chapter has quickly emerged as the standout highlight.

