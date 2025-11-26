When Esha Deol Called Dharmendra-Hema Malini "Excellent Babysitters": "They Spoil The Kids"

Veteran actor Dharmendra's death has left a void in the film industry. The actor died at the age of 89 at his Mumbai residence. Since then, several old clips and interviews featuring him and his family members have resurfaced. Esha Deol had once called Hema Malini and Dharmendra "excellent babysitters."

"They're So Adorable"

In a conversation with Filmfare, Esha Deol revealed how Hema Malini and Dharmendra used to spoil her daughters Radhya and Miraya.

Esha said, "They're so adorable. They spoil the kids and enjoy spending time with them when I am at work or when they babysit. Mama and Papa are excellent babysitters."

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra also had four children with his first wife, Prakash Kaur - actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters, Vijeta and Ajeeta.

When Dharmendra Booked An Entire Nursing Home Ahead Of Esha Deol's Birth

Earlier, Hema Malini had revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show, "During the birth of Esha and Ahana, Dharam ji booked the whole hospital so that I wouldn't be disturbed."

Furthermore, the actor's close friend Neetu Kohli, on Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, spoke about how Esha Deol's birth ensured complete peace and security for Hema Malini. Dharmendra made sure the actress was protected from the fan frenzy as he reserved all 100 rooms of the nursing home.

About Dharmendra's Death

The actor died on November 24 at his Mumbai home, just 12 days after being discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted in late October following complaints of breathlessness. He would have turned 90 on December 8. Fondly known as the "He-Man" of Bollywood, Dharmendra's death has left his fans heartbroken.

