When Dharmendra Booked An Entire Nursing Home For Hema Malini's Privacy Ahead Of Esha Deol's Birth

Dharmendra's death at 89 has left his fans and the film fraternity in deep remorse. Amid the many interviews and clips resurfacing, one reveals how protective Dharmendra was of Hema Malini during the birth of their daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Hema Malini revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show, "During the birth of Esha and Ahana, Dharam ji booked the whole hospital so that I wouldn't be disturbed."

Furthermore, the actor's close friend Neetu Kohli, on Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, spoke about how Esha Deol's birth ensured complete peace and security for Hema Malini. Dharmendra made sure the actress was protected from all the fan frenzy as he reserved all 100 rooms of the nursing home.

About Dharmendra And Hema Malini's Love Story

Veteran film star Dharmendra's love story with his long-time co-star and second wife, Hema Malini, remains one of Bollywood's most talked-about relationships.

After years of working together in films such as Tum Haseen Main Jawaan, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Jugnu, and Dream Girl, Dharmendra and Hema Malini married in 1980. They are parents to two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met in 1970 on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. At the time, the actor was already married to Prakash Kaur and was the father of four children - Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta.

Despite the odds, the couple decided to marry in 1980. Dharmendra and Hema Malini reportedly converted to Islam to solemnise their marriage in a private nikah ceremony - a claim Dharmendra later denied in an interview. Subsequently, the couple also married in a traditional Iyengar wedding to honour Hema Malini's roots.

While their union was controversial, it has endured the test of time.

About Dharmendra's Death

The actor died on November 24, at his Mumbai home, just 12 days after he was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted in late October after complaining of breathlessness. He would have turned 90 on December 8. Fondly known as the "He-Man" of Bollywood, Dharmendra's passing has left his fans heartbroken.

