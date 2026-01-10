Internet Reacts To Farida Jalal's Viral <i>"Ch****a"</i> Dialogue In <i>O'Romeo</i> Teaser: "Only Vishal Bhardwaj Can Convince Her"

Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo teaser has opened up to excited reactions from fans on social media. With fans gushing over Shahid Kapoor's rugged avatar and an intriguing plotline unfolding, there's an unexpected scene in the teaser that has made a slighty greater buzz.

Farida Jalal's dialogue delivery is on point as she says, "Ishq mein aashiq tarr jaaye toh Romeo, marr jaye toh Ch****a."

Fan Reactions

One person wrote, "Farida Jalal swearing on camera was not on my 2026 bingo card."

Farida Jalal swearing on camera was not on my 2026 bingo card 😭#ORomeo pic.twitter.com/r7fXmMaVcj — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 10, 2026

Another person mentioned, "The legendary Farida Jalal said ch****a with so much ease and conviction that the swearing didn't feel forced."

Only a director like Vishal Bhardwaj can convince Farida Jalal to cuss in a movie 😄 #ORomeo pic.twitter.com/kGjfMa5JZC — Faale Kaminey (@HardyShanatic) January 10, 2026

Some comments were negative too. One Internet user wrote, "Why are they making her say bad words? I never saw my grandparents use bad words. Bad words were not even invented at that time."

Another said, "I didn't need it in my life tbh."

O'Romeo Teaser

The much-awaited teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor's collaborative O'Romeo has been unveiled, offering a glimpse of the gritty, dark tale of Romeo.

The makers, on Saturday, dropped the one-minute-35-second teaser, introducing key characters played by Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, and Nana Patekar.

The teaser opens to show Shahid as the rugged and ferocious Romeo, ready to take on a fight. Sporting a raw, unpolished look with a brutal demeanour, Shahid's character appears to be shaped by violence, carrying anger beneath the surface.

The teaser is also packed with high-octane fight sequences that underline the film's narrative.

Others in the cast are Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba, and Rahul Deshpande.

O'Romeo marks a fourth collaboration between Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor, who have previously worked together in films like Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. Earlier, the makers announced the film's title and release date, along with a new poster.

Presented by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also stars Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar. Produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O'Romeo is set to hit theatres around Valentine's Week on February 13, 2026.

