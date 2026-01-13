What Farida Jalal Said When Vishal Bhardwaj Asked Her, "<i>Aap Gaali Dengi Na?</i>"

Farida Jalal, who's built her name portraying the pristine mother figure in films across generations, said a cuss word in Vishal Bhardwaj's much-awaited film O Romeo. As soon as the teaser released, Farida Jalal became the internet's new obsession, courtesy her unusual dialogue.

During a recent conversation, Farida Jalal recalled how Vishal Bhardwaj first approached her for a "gaali" and how she reacted to it. Notably, Vishal Bhardwaj is one of the directors with whom Farida Jalal wanted to work for many years.

During a chat with Zoom, Farida Jalal said she was caught in a fix as she couldn't say "no" to Vishal's proposal.

When Vishal asked her, "Aap gaali dengi na? (You'll use cuss words, right?)," Farida Jalal couldn't decide what to say.

"Can you imagine? I didn't know what to say. I was so overwhelmed that he was there and I was going to work with him. Nahin rehne dijiye, chhod dijiye—aise toh main bolne wali nahin thi (No, no, leave it, let it be—I wasn't going to say it like that). This man, with whom I always wanted to work, sat across from me.

"All I said is nangi nangi, gandi gandi gaaliyan main nahin dungi. Chhoti wali, mamuli-si ho toh de sakti hu (I will not use explicit, filthy abuses. If it's a small and mild one, I can say that). Mere hisaab se zyada nangi, gandi nahi thi. Ma-behen toh nahin bolungi (According to me, it wasn't overly explicit or dirty. I won't use cuss words involving mother or sister)."

Vishal had a priceless reaction to her words. "He started laughing and understood where I came from," Farida Jalal said.

About O Romeo

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo is reportedly inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

It follows the story of Shahid Kapoor's character as he navigates a world dominated by crime, lust, and emotional turbulence.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Farida Jalal, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, and Avinash Tiwary in key roles.

Farida Jalal is known for her roles in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Raja Hindustani, Saat Rang Ke Sapne, Mrityudaata, Mohabbat, Judaai, to name a few.