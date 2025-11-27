Smriti Mandhana Skips <i>KBC</i> Shoot With Women's Cricket Team. Watch Video

With no update on their much awaited wedding, World Cup winning-cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal's postponed ceremony continues to make headlines. Amid all social media chatter, the members of the ICC Women's World Cup winning team are set to appear on a special episode of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

In videos circulating on the Internet, members of the Indian Women's cricket team, including Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, and Shafali Verma, were spotted on the set of KBC last night along with their coach Amol Muzumdar.

But someone was conspicuous in their absence was ace batter Smriti Mandhana. The cricketer has been away from the limelight ever since her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal was postponed.

The couple, who has been dating for some time now, was supposed to get married on Sunday but the ceremony was postponed after Smriti Mandhana's father was hospitalised in Maharashtra's Sangli after suffering a health scare the same day. Palash Muchhal too was hospitalised. What also added to curiosity was when Smriti Mandhana deleted all pictures and videos from her pre-wedding festivities with Palash Muchhal from her Instagram account.

On Wednesday, both Smriti Mandhana's father Shrinivas Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were discharged. While there has been no statement from Smriti Mandhana's side about the wedding, Palash Muchhal's sister, singer Palak Muchhal in an Instagram Story wrote the wedding was "on hold" and asked people "to respect the families' "privacy" in this difficult time.

As of now, there's no update on Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding.

