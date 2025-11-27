Mumtaz Says She Wasn't Alllowed To Meet Dharmendra At Hospital: "Staff Told Me He Was On Ventilator"

Film veteran Mumtaz, who collaborated with Dharmendra on Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973) and Loafer (1973), fondly remembered her co-star during a recent chat. The actress also revealed that she tried to meet him at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital but was not allowed as the late actor was on a ventilator.​

“I went to see him at the hospital, but the staff told me he was on the ventilator and no one was allowed to meet him. I sat there for 30 minutes, hoping I might still get to see him, but I couldn't. I left without meeting him,” she told ETimes.​

In recent years, Mumtaz met Dharmendra at his residence in 2021. “I met him last in 2021, when I went to his place,” she recalled. “It was such a pleasant meeting. That was the last time we met,” the actress told the publication.​

Speaking about Dharmendra's wife and actor Hema Malini, she said, “I feel sorry for his family, and for Hema ji. She was always devoted to him. She must be feeling this loss very deeply. She was truly in love with him.”​

“We worked together in a few films, and he was always a wonderful co-star. A very nice man with a truly golden heart. He was milansar – warm, friendly, connected to everyone. Even till the end, he had a good equation with people. They still love him, and they always will. He was a legend who will always be remembered; he is irreplaceable,” Mumtaz said.​

On Tuesday, Mumtaz shared a series of pictures with Dharmendra, remembering the actor. Apart from film stills, there is a picture featuring Dharmendra, Anju Mahendru, Poonam Sinha, Jackie Shroff, Danny Denzongpa, Talat Aziz and Mumtaz herself. “Dharam ji, you were and you are always with us! May you rest in peace,” wrote Mumtaz.​

Dharmendra died on November 24 at the age of 89. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 after he complained of breathlessness and was discharged on November 12.​

The veteran star was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai on Monday. A prayer meet will be held in his memory this evening at the Seaside Lawns of Taj Lands End in Mumbai's Bandra, from 5 pm to 7:30 pm