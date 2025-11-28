Karan Aujla Announces 6-City India Tour for 2026. Details Inside

Global Punjabi music star Karan Aujla has announced the India leg of his P-POP CULTURE World Tour, scheduled for early 2026.

What's Happening

The tour, presented by Team Innovation, marks his biggest live outing in the country yet and includes his first-ever stadium performances in New Delhi and Chandigarh.

The India leg will take place between February and March 2026. Aujla will perform in New Delhi on 28 February, in Mumbai and Pune on 4 March, in Chandigarh on 14 March, in Indore on 21 March and in Bengaluru on 29 March.

More shows and cities are expected to be added in the next phase of the tour.

Tickets for the India tour go live on District, with HSBC credit card users receiving 48-hour early access to pre-sale tickets from 1 December 2025 at 12 pm IST. General tickets will open on 3 December 2025 at 2 pm IST, starting at Rs 999, with VIP and premium fan packages also available.

Aujla said he is excited to bring his biggest-ever tour home.

He said, "India has some of the most powerful and passionate fans in the world, and they remind me of that every single time I step on stage. No matter where I perform globally, the energy and love I receive in India is unmatched and the fans never disappoint. Every milestone, every achievement feels bigger when I get to bring it home and celebrate it with my people. Returning to India with the P-POP CULTURE World Tour is a moment I've been looking forward to for a very long time. This album represents who I am today-my growth, my culture and my vision for Punjabi music on the world stage. India has always given me unconditional love, and this tour is my way of giving that love back with the biggest live experience I've ever created."

Background

The announcement arrives shortly after Karan Aujla became the first Punjabi artist to headline Rolling Loud. His last tour in India, It Was All A Dream in 2024, drew over 2,00,000 fans across multiple cities and earned widespread praise for its high-energy production and celebrity appearances. The upcoming tour aims to surpass even that scale, with organisers projecting more than 400,000 attendees across the six-city run.

Before the India tour begins, Aujla will headline a major show in Abu Dhabi on 29 November 2025 at Etihad Park, Yas Island.

The one-night event is expected to draw more than 30,000 fans and will officially launch the global P-POP CULTURE World Tour.

Following this, he will perform across the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada and the United Kingdom before returning to India.

The tour continues Aujla's rise as a global force in Punjabi music. His 2024 It Was All A Dream World Tour broke records across North America, the UK, New Zealand and India, earning over USD 15 million.

His 2025 album P-POP CULTURE debuted at No. 1 on Spotify and Apple Music in India and Canada, with all tracks charting simultaneously. It also became the highest-debuting Punjabi-language album on the Canadian Billboard charts.