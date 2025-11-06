Delhi Police Turns Karan Aujla's "Boyfriend" Into Creative Road Safety Campaign

Punjabi music star Karan Aujla's chart-topping track "Boyfriend" has not only ruled playlists and social media trends but has now caught the attention of the Delhi Police. The popular song, released in August this year, inspired countless reels online, and now the Delhi Police have joined the trend to deliver an important message about road safety.

Sharing a creative video on Instagram, the Delhi Police used Aujla's viral song to spread awareness about the dangers of rash driving. Their post highlighted issues like driving without helmets, performing stunts, and triple riding, urging people to follow traffic rules.

Watch Video Here:

Social Media Reaction

The caption of the post read that only the one who follows road safety rules will truly win hearts. The department also tagged Karan Aujla and actress Sunanda Sharma, who featured in the original music video.

The post went viral on social media, drawing a numerous reactions. Social media users are praising Delhi police and their social media team for this type of campaign. One user jokingly asked the editor, "How much salary will you take?", while another praised the department's creative thinking, writing, "The social media team deserves an award."

Another comment read, "Karan Aujla, you're crazy," indicating how much fans loved the hilarious post.

"Karan Aujla ka comment kidhr hai," added a fourth user.