After 6 Attempts On His Life In Canada, Karan Aujla Calls Punjab "Safest" Place In The World

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has revealed that he moved from Canada to Dubai in 2023 for the safety of his family.

What's Happening

In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Karan Aujla opened up about facing multiple extortion threats and gunfire incidents at his home in Canada, which forced him to make the decision.

Karan shared that there have been six instances where gunshots were fired at his residence.

"I was one of the very first cases from the industry in Canada whose house got shot at in 2019. The first time gunshots were fired at my house was twice in a row. It was an extortion case. They said, 'Paise dedo, show nahi lagaane denge, aap Punjab nahi aasakte, India nahi aasakte.' I didn't do that, so this happened," he recalled.

He further said, "When I finally felt that everything was going fine, shots were fired again. Till now, it has happened six times with me - firing on me or my house. The worst part is that the houses in Canada are made of wood. The bullet just goes through, so there's no safety, even being inside of your house."

The singer explained that living in Canada is particularly difficult for public figures.

"Canada is safe only for people who aren't connected to this industry or don't have a business that is publicly shown, about how much money they are making. That's what I feel the problem is. Vahan par jo zyada dikh raha hai na, uske liye it's a hard time (It's hard for a public figure to live there)," he said.

When asked which place he feels the safest in, Karan responded, "Punjab, honestly. It's a very hard pick, but for me, it is Punjab. I feel safer there than anything in my own warehouse board."

Background

Karan Aujla also highlighted the limitations of local authorities. "The security is doing their best, I can't say that they don't do anything. But, they can't really do anything. What can they do? If someone fires gunshots outside your house at 3 am, the car is also a stolen one, you don't know who is (responsible). Even if you catch the person, what can you do? Might have been just hired by someone. The one who is getting it done is sitting somewhere else, you might never even seen that person. So, I couldn't find a solution for this," Karan said.

Responding to people who called him scared for leaving Canada, the Tauba Tauba singer said, "Many people in Punjab said that I got scared and went to Dubai. He left from there, but a true jatt would have never left. Jatt toh asli hi hain, konsa nakli hain. There are certain set priorities for every individual. I am not immature. I have seen so much, have lost so many people in my life - my uncle to dad, everyone died in front of me. A person who doesn't even know what it's like losing someone, will tell me that I got scared and ran away?"

Karan recalled one terrifying incident when bullets came through his bedroom wall. "When the shots were fired for the second time, I was sleeping in my bed in my house at night. I was at a short distance from the window, where three bullets went through the walls. It would have shot me. Then no one would have asked about my wife or sisters, and I would have died. If I hadn't thought maturely, who would ask? Everything cannot be done with courage; you have to use your brain sometimes," he said.

Now settled in Dubai, the singer said he feels more at peace about his family's safety. "If I go out now, at least I am not stressed that someone will come outside and shoot at the house. I know that my wife is safe, and I will have children in the future; they will also be safe. Why should I stress over all this, and why would I get involved in all this? I have so many responsibilities, have to take care of my family. Why should I give anyone a chance to ruin my happy life?" he explained.

While he legally owns multiple firearms, Karan clarified that he does not intend to use them. "I feel scared about the situation, not my life. Khud chala dunga toh merepe charge hojayega. I also know how to shoot a gun, I have a firearms license in Canada. I have at least 20-25 guns in my house legally. I used to go to practice target shooting every weekend. I don't want to do that, I don't like guns in that way. I only like target shooting from a sports perspective," he said.