Karan Aujla To Make Guest Appearance On Jimmy Fallon's <i>The Tonight Show</i>: "See You..."

Fans, it is finally happening. Indo-Canadian pop sensation Karan Aujla is set to make a major US television debut on Jimmy Fallon's talk show. After much speculation among fans about the Punjabi rapper's appearance, the official social media account of The Tonight Show extended him an invite.

The show's handle recently reposted one of Karan Aujla's videos on its Instagram stories while inviting him for a chat on the show. The clip featured behind-the-scenes moments from the singer's latest recording session with his team. It was captioned, “The moment you realise this isn't just an album, it's a global movement in the making,” highlighting Karan's big collaboration goals.

Potential Collaboration Between Karan Aujla x Jimmy Fallon

Sharing the video, the Instagram page of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wrote, “OK THIS IS”, showing love for his live singing. They also cheekily asked him to perform on the show, writing, “BUT WHEN ARE WE DOING THIS LIVE ON OUR SHOW? FREE NEXT TUESDAY?” – a clear invite to the artist.

Karan Aujla wasted no time responding. Confirming the buzz, he replied, “See you Tuesday then @fallontonight,” making it official that his scheduled appearance is on Tuesday, September 9.

Previous Rumours Around Karan Aujla's Appearance

After Diljit Dosanjh made history as the first Punjabi artist to feature on The Tonight Show, fans speculated that Karan Aujla would follow in June 2024. While those turned out to be rumours, his upcoming appearance has now sent fans into a frenzy of excitement..

Who Is Karan Aujla?

Karan Aujla is a well-known Indian singer, rapper and songwriter, primarily associated with Punjabi music. His tracks have charted on the UK Asian Music Chart and the Global YouTube Music Chart. Some of his biggest hits include Don't Look, Hint, Rim vs Jhanjhar, Na Na Na and No Need.

About The Tonight Show

The Tonight Show airs on NBC and is known for its signature mix of comedic sketches, musical performances, and celebrity interviews hosted by Jimmy Fallon.