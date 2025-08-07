NDTV Exclusive: What Karan Aujla Said About Responsibility, Culture And Music Before MF Gabhru Row

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has found himself at the centre of controversy after the Punjab State Women's Commission took suo motu cognisance of his song MF Gabhru, citing "objectionable and derogatory language towards women".

But before this controversy erupted, Aujla sat down with NDTV's Hardika Gupta for an exclusive interview, where he opened up about the responsibility that comes with being an artist and the standards he holds himself to.

Speaking about how he balances the pressure of high expectations, the singer told NDTV, "I have a simple rule - I never release anything until I'm 100% satisfied. Sometimes my team gets frustrated because I'll remake a song 10 times, change shows' setlists at the last minute. But my fans deserve the best. They've made me who I am today, and I can't take that loyalty for granted. Quality over quantity, always."

He added, "And you know what keeps me grounded? My roots. Success, fame, money - these are all blessings from Waheguru, but at the end of the day, I'm still that same boy from Punjab who just wants to make good music. That responsibility, that connection with my culture and my people, that's what drives me to maintain those standards."

"When people come to a Karan Aujla show, they should feel it's special, something they'll remember for years. That's why we spend months planning each element, from the lighting to the smallest stage detail," the singer concluded.

Karan Aujla's recently released track MF Gabhru has sparked controversy for allegedly using vulgar language referring to women. The Commission has directed the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) to appoint a senior officer to investigate the case and has asked Aujla to appear before the Commission on August 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, Honey Singh is also facing the heat over his song Millionaire, from his 2024 comeback album Glory. The Women's Commission has also issued a suo motu notice against the singer-rapper.

The official music video for MF Gabhru, composed, written, and sung by Karan Aujla, with music by Ikky, was released on August 1, 2025. The video has already garnered over 30 lakh views on YouTube.

Speaking about the development, Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill said, "Those who use this language cannot be tolerated. That's why I have summoned both of them. These songs will be banned. Singers are the voice of society. She said that on one hand, they say that they love their mother very much. On the other hand, they are using abusive language about mothers in these songs."

She added, "Will not tolerate abuses about mother in songs."

Reports suggest that both Karan Aujla and Honey Singh are currently abroad, but have still been asked to be present for the hearing.