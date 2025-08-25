<i>Coolie</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth's Film Sees Growth On Second Weekend

Rajinikanth's Coolie, which was struggling at the box office in its first week, saw a substantial growth on its second weekend. The domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 256.75 crore across all languages.

What's Happening

Rajinikanth's Independence Day release minted Rs 229.65 crore in its first week with Rs 149.95 crore from Tamil alone, as per Sacnilk.

Over the last weekend, the film minted more than Rs 20 crore, with 10.5 crore on second Saturday and Rs 10.75 crore on second Sunday.

As trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the film earned well in the Tamil belts. However, it failed to leave a mark in the Hindi belt.

Coolie emerged as Rajinikanth's all-time highest opener at the box office. The film missed the spot of being the highest opener for Tamil cinema as Lokesh Kanagaraj-Vijay's Leo set the highest opening record of Rs 66 crore at the box office.

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film. The movie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj in key roles. Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 out of 5 stars and wrote, "Coolie plays out in a man's world. The likes of Preethi, notwithstanding the amount of screen time she has, is only of secondary importance. So is everybody else in the film and that includes the writer-director himself. It is Rajinikanth the star and Deva the character who call the shots all the way through. Should anybody be complaining?"

Coolie is clashing with War 2, led by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. However, the two big-ticket films have failed to set an impressive number at the box office. Compared to its week one collection, the film pulled up the numbers over the second weekend.