<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Contestant Stumps Big B As She Chose <i>Damad</i> Taller Than Him

Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 17th season and has been keeping viewers hooked to their screens so far. The quiz-based reality show, hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, recently welcomed contestant Vijay Chaddha from Nashik, Maharashtra.

In the latest promo, dropped by the makers on Instagram, Vijay Chaddha was seen opening up about her dream to take KBC's hot seat ever since the show aired in 2000. She also candidly expressed her admiration for Big B. But the standout moment came when Vijay disclosed that she deliberately chose a 6ft 6 inches tall son-in-law, inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's impressive 6ft height.

Speaking on the matter, Vijay Chaddha's playful revelation was, "Mere damad 6ft 6 inch lambe hai. Maine pati beshak chote chune hai par damad maine apse bhi lamba chunaa hai (My son-in-law is 6 feet 6 inches tall. I may have chosen a shorter husband, but I picked a son-in-law taller than you.)"

Further in conversation, Vijay Chaddha shared, "Main 25 saal se sir inha ke liye try kar rahi huun. (I have been trying to come to KBC for 25 years). Amitabh Bachchan interrupted and asked her, "Yani ki jabse yeh shuru hua hai? (Means from the time KBC first started?)" to which she agreed.

Vijay Chaddha added that back in her day, she requested her husband to buy her a landline so that she could attempt to be a part of KBC.

She recalled, "Jab maine first episode dekha toh humare puure parivar ke loog baithe thhe... Wahan kisi parivaar ke sadasya ne bola, 'bohot intelligent samjhti ho, wahan baithke dikhao.' (When I watched the first episode, our entire family was sitting together… There, a family member said, ‘You think you are very intelligent, try sitting there then).'"

Elsewhere in the video, Vijay Chaddha admitted that she had been a fan of Amitabh Bachchan ever since his film Zanjeer premiered in 1973.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 arrived on Sony TV on August 11. It is also available for streaming on SonyLIV.