<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: First Crorepati Cracked The Question About Atomic Bomb. Can You?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, got its first crorepati of the season in just two weeks. Contestant Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand took home the coveted Rs 1 crore prize money.

The winning question was, "Which of these elements is named after the scientist who isolated Plutonium, the element that was used to make the first atomic bomb?"

The options were as follows: "A. Seaborgium B. Einsteinium C. Meitnerium D. Bohrium"

Aditya Kumar used a 50-50 lifeline before hesitantly choosing option A. As soon as the answer turned out to be correct, quiz master Amitabh Bachchan, in his signature style, cheered for the contestant. Overjoyed, the participant touched the megastar's feet and hugged his emotional parents.

Seaborgium (Sg) is named after American chemist Glenn T Seaborg, who isolated plutonium with his team in the 1940s, becoming the only person to have an element named after him. This element was also used in the Nagasaki atomic bomb.

After winning the Rs 1 crore reward, Aditya Kumar attempted the Rs 7 crore question but failed to answer it.

The question was, "Which Japanese artist visited India in the 1930s and painted a celebrated series depicting the Taj Mahal, the Sanchi Stupa, and the Ellora Caves?"

The options were "A. Hiroshima Sugimoto B. Hiroshi Senju C. Hiroshi Yoshida D. Hiroshi Nakajima"

As Aditya Kumar did not know the answer, he decided to quit the show. Before leaving the premises with the Rs 1 crore cheque, he randomly chose option D, Hiroshi Nakajima, which was incorrect.

The correct answer was option C, Hiroshi Yoshida.

Hiroshi Yoshida, born in 1876, began creating woodblock prints in 1920 and embarked on several travel sojourns. He spent four months travelling in India and Southeast Asia in the 1930s and over the next two years, produced a series of thirty-two woodblock prints of scenes from this trip. The painter was especially amused by the quality of light in the country and depicted the same in his illustrations

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 premiered on August 11 on Sony TV and is available for streaming on SonyLIV.