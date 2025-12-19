Inside Shatrughan Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Twin Birthday Celebrations With Sonakshi Sinha

Actress Pooja Ruparel has shared an inside video from the birthday celebration of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and his son-in-law, Zaheer Iqbal.

In the video posted by Pooja, Sonakshi Sinha was seen seated between the two birthday boys, cutting the cake with them. With her father, Shatrughan, on one side and her husband, Zaheer, on the other, Sonakshi appeared visibly happy and emotional.

Another glimpse from the celebration showed legendary filmmaker Ramesh Sippy enjoying the birthday party of his close friend Shatrughan Sinha. Sonakshi's mother, Poonam Sinha, was also seen smiling warmly as she watched her family celebrate together.

Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal share birthdays just a day apart. While Shatrughan celebrates his birthday on December 9, Zaheer's birthday falls on December 10.

Marking the occasion, Sonakshi had taken to social media to share heartfelt birthday wishes for the two most important men in her life. She posted a picture of the three of them smiling together and wrote, "The only men that matter. Ilysm. Happy birthday! So lucky you were born," along with three heart emojis.

She also posted a separate video on Instagram with Zaheer and wrote, "Happy birthday my everything @iamzahero."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024, in an intimate civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act at their Mumbai residence. The low-key wedding marked the culmination of their seven-year relationship, which began in 2017, and was attended by close family and friends, followed by a star-studded reception.

