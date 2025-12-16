Sonakshi Sinha Says "Absolutely Hate You" Air India For 6-Hour Flight Delay, Then Deletes Post

Actor Sonakshi Sinha slammed national carrier Air India for a six-hour flight delay on Tuesday in a social media post, which she deleted later on.

The actor slammed Air India on her Instagram Story and asked the airline to "do better".

A screenshot of Sonakshi Sinha's now-deleted Instagram Story slamming Air India.

"Absolutely HATE you @airindia. Been at the airport since 4 am to catch a 5 am flight which has been pushed to 11 am hour by hour for NO DAMN REASON. National carrier it seems. Do better," she wrote on her Instagram Story which she seems to have deleted.

Sonakshi Sinha completed 10 years in Bollywood in 2025. She made her Hindi cinema debut in the blockbuster hit Dabangg opposite Salman Khan. She played the demure yet headstrong village belle Rajjo opposite Salman Khan's cop character Chulbul Pandey.

In a previous interview with NDTV, Sonakshi Sinha revealed that her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal still hasn't watched Dabangg.

"Zaheer, at that point when we met, he had not actually seen Dabangg. One second. Zaheer, have you watched Dabangg? You've still not seen it? He's still not seen it. Shame on you. He's saying Dabangg is the only Salman Khan film he has not watched, but he attended the premiere," she said.

Sonakshi Sinha was most recently seen in Jatadhara, which marked her Telugu cinema debut.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Couples Therapy "Saved" Her Relationship With Zaheer Iqbal: "We Wanted To Pull Each Other's Hair Out"