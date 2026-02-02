Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Reacts To First Grammy Win With Sons Amaan And Ayaan: "We Are Deeply Humbled"

Indian classical music marked a proud and historic moment on the global stage at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, along with his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, won their first-ever Grammy as composers on the award-winning album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The album clinched the Grammy in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category, placing the celebrated Indian musicians among the only Indians to receive a Grammy in 2026.

Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama is a contemplative work that brings together spoken wisdom and music, reflecting a lifetime dedicated to peace, compassion and universal responsibility.

The project also marked a historic milestone for His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, who received his first-ever Grammy Award at the age of 90. A Nobel Peace Prize laureate and one of the world's most revered spiritual leaders, the Dalai Lama was honoured for a work rooted in mindfulness, humanity and global harmony. The award was accepted on his behalf by musician Rufus Wainwright during the ceremony.

Reacting to the recognition, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan expressed gratitude. He said, "As a family, we are deeply humbled to share our collaboration with His Holiness the Dalai Lama on this special album. His message of peace, compassion and hope continues to inspire not only our music, but our lives."

For Amaan Ali Bangash, the project went beyond professional achievement and became an emotional and artistic journey. Describing the experience, he said it was "a profoundly moving experience-one that reminds us of the immense power of art to uplift the human spirit," adding that working on the album was "both a joy and a privilege."

Echoing similar sentiments, Ayaan Ali Bangash emphasised the intent behind the music and its larger purpose. He shared that the team consciously sought to reflect the Dalai Lama's values through sound, saying, "May this music serve as a reminder that peace, kindness and hope are not only possible, but essential."

For Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, the honour represents both a personal milestone and a collective moment for India's rich musical heritage.

