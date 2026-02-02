"Gratitude And Humility": Dalai Lama Reacts To First Grammy Win

Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said Monday he was grateful for his first Grammy, after bagging the top music industry award for audio book, narration and storytelling.

The charismatic 90-year-old, who lives in exile in India, is lauded worldwide for his tireless campaign for greater autonomy for his Tibetan homeland, which Beijing says is an integral part of China.

He was announced as the winner at the Grammys ceremony in Los Angeles for his book Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

"I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility," he said in a post on social media. "I don't see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility."

In his maroon robes, simple sandals and wide-rimmed spectacles, the Dalai Lama is an unlikely global celebrity.

"I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings," he added.

Meditation: Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama features artists such as Rufus Wainwright, who accepted the award on behalf of the spiritual leader, and Maggie Rogers.

The Dalai Lama was just 23 when he fled the Tibetan capital Lhasa in fear for his life after Chinese troops crushed an uprising in 1959. He has never returned.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate insists he has many more years to live, but Tibetans are preparing for an inevitable future without him.

Tibetan Buddhists believe he is the 14th reincarnation of a spiritual leader first born in 1391.

Self-declared atheist and Communist China, which condemns the Dalai Lama as a rebel and separatist, said last year that it must approve his eventual successor. The Dalai Lama says only his India-based office has that right.

Also Read | "F**k ICE": Billie Eilish And Bad Bunny Take On Trump's Immigration Policies At Grammys 2026

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)