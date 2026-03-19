Exclusive: Rakesh Bedi's 'Verdict' Counter To <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> 'Propaganda' Attack

Dhurandhar 2 is in theatres and one of the actors who is receiving a lot of love for his performance in the highly-anticipated movie is Rakesh Bedi. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Vasudha Venugopal, the actor talked about the frenzy around the sequel, working with Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar, and the film's politics.

Rakesh Bedi, who reprised his role of the vile Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar 2, was asked to comment on the film being labelled as 'propaganda' by a section of viewers and critics on social media.

"I don't believe in politics. I think it's the cinema... Everybody has the right to like or dislike a film. But I don't think it's right to put a film into some kind of a category... That it's pro-establishment or anti-establishment. The verdict is that people are loving it.

"Recently, there was a film on Indira Gandhi and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, these films didn't run for even two days. Dhurandhar's writing, screenplay is great. People haven't seen a film of this scale being mounted ever," the actor told NDTV in an exclusive interview the day Dhurandhar 2 released in cinemas worldwide.

With Dhurandhar 2, Rakesh Bedi said, people are "celebrating cinema".

"The expectations were already on the cards, and now they are out. Everybody is talking about the film very highly. So many shows are going on round the clock now...

"This is a mad frenzy which is going on. I've never seen something like this in my career at least. Many people have not seen this kind of a frenzy, madness, and euphoria for a film," he said, also asking fans to come to theatres to watch the film and "not reveal the end".

The 71-year-old actor further spoke about working with Ranveer Singh.

"Stardom of any star is an outside phenomenon. It's outside the realm of the shooting arena. When you're on set, you are in character. It doesn't matter if you are a bigger star or a smaller one.

"Everybody has to be on the same page and everybody has to give respect to each other. Only then the magic happens. If a star brings his stardom into the shoot arena and there is some kind of stupid ego, the whole scene falls flat," he added.

Rakesh Bedi also reflected on the impact of Dhurandhar, referring to the viral video of Finland President Alexander Stubb and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney talking about the film on a morning run in London.

"What could be a bigger compliment? I was elated to find out that a film that I'm a part of is being talked about at this level. Aditya used to say one thing constantly while making the film.

"He would say, 'We are going to raise the bar'. After I saw the film, I said, 'You have not raised the bar, you have broken the bar', because people are going to see the movie baar-baar (again and again)" he added.

The actor, also known for films such as Chashme Buddoor and Ek Duuje Ke Liye as well as TV serials Shrimaan Shrimati and Zabaan Sambhalke, said Dhurandhar franchise has come as a "fantastic gift" to him at this point in his career.

"It is a gift from the heavens and Aditya Dhar. I give him full credit for casting me. He has seen my work and my work is not limited to film and TV. He has also seen my theatre work. He knows me. All these things probably led him to cast me in this beautiful role. He knew I would deliver it," he added.

Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

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