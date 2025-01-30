Ustad Amjad Ali Khan To Perform In Riyadh For 1st Time, AR Rehman Slated Next

Indian culture, music, cinema and art seem to be the flavour of the season in Saudi Arabia. The Riyadh cultural calendar is packed with Indian highlights emphasising interest in all things Indians.

In the latest offering, the Indian Embassy in the Saudi capital Riyadh is organising a musical performance by Sarod maestro Ustab Amjad Ali Khan on February 6. This will be the first time the Sarod legend will be performed in Saudi Arabia, which has seen rapid liberalisation in social and cultural space as part of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's Vision 2030 to transform the Kingdom.

The performance, "Three Generations, One Melody", being organised in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, will also feature Khan's sons Ayaan and Amaan, along with his grandsons Abeer and Zohaan.

Indian ambassador in Saudi Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan told NDTV that this unique musical performance being organized for the first time in Saudi Arabia is going to showcase the richness of Indian classical music.

"The strong interest among Saudi friends towards this concert is a testimony to the popularity of Indian music, arts and cinema in the Kingdom that has only become more profound in recent years," he added.

India's cultural presence resonates deeply across various spheres of Saudi life, from cuisine to entertainment, fostering a robust cultural exchange that enriches both societies. The past few months have seen several such programmes in Saudi.

The second edition of the Pravasi Parichay initiative by the embassy, held in October 2024, showcased the incredible diversity of Indian culture. With participation from over 450 artists representing 14 Indian states.

Recently, actor Hrithik Roshan was honoured at the Joy Awards in Riyadh for completing 25 years in the film industry.

Music maestro AR Rahman is set to perform in Riyadh next month.

As part of Riyadh Season 2024, a ten-day-long Indian Cultural Festival was organized by Saudi authorities at Riyadh's famous Suwaidi Park in October 2024.

"This not only shows the strength of our people-to-people ties but also the immense potential of cultural exchanges between the two countries," Dr Khan said.