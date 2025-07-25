AR Rahman Meets Sam Altman, Announces Collaboration For His AI-Powered Project <i>Secret Mountain</i>

AR Rahman has achieved yet another milestone as he recently met OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and they are all set to collaborate on a futuristic project. The two are coming on board for Rahman's AI-powered musical metaverse Secret Mountain.

What's Happening

AR Rahman and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are joining hands as they brainstorm over the singer's upcoming virtual global band project, where AI will blend seamlessly with music.

AR Rahman met Sam Altman recently at the latter's office, where they discussed at length about the various ways by which Indian creators can be empowered. They also spoke about the many generational challenges that these creators have to combat and how they can be dealt with using AI.

AR Rahman took to his social media to share the happy news of their collaboration, as he penned, "It was a pleasure meeting @sama at his office ...we discussed Secret Mountain, our virtual global band, and to empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools to address generational challenges and lead the way forward. EPI @chatgptindia @OpenAI, #arrimmersiveentertainment, @hashgraph."

AR Rahman

About The Secret Mountain Project

AR Rahman had shared a video titled "Introducing the Secret Mountain" on YouTube last year. While the update did not reveal much, it did drop hints on an upcoming project that Rahman was working on.

The audio in the video said, "Hey, I'm Luna, let me tell you a story. Like most of us, I have been wandering the jungle instead of gratification, dooms of scrolling."

The video laid the groundwork for using an enhanced version of storytelling through innovation, against the backdrop of a mystical metaverse world. It is the tale of a young woman, Luna, who is transported to Secret Mountain, a different world where she meets many varied musical characters from diverse backgrounds. What makes them unique is their style.

Rahman aims to bring singers and mentors from across the world to one cohesive platform. This would include countries like Ireland, China, Africa, and India. The message is simple - music transcends geographical boundaries.

In A Nutshell

AR Rahman is all set to team up with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to build a metaverse where music meets AI. The aim is to build a virtual global band that brings singers and mentors to one platform, and to come up with unique ways of using AI to support Indian creators through technology.