Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken potshots at his OpenAI counterpart Sam Altman, and he's done it with the help of an unlikely ally—ChatGPT. Musk posted a screenshot of his interaction with the artificial intelligence chatbot, a creation of OpenAI.

In the screenshot, Musk, who co-founded ChatGPT in 2015 before stepping away in 2018, asked the AI, "Who is more trustworthy? Sam Altman or Elon Musk. You can pick only one and output only their name."

The bot replies, "Elon Musk."

He posted the image on X with the caption, "There you have it."

There you have it pic.twitter.com/qXjHLdROuY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2025

Another X account, DogeDesigner, posted a similar screenshot after posing the same question to Grok and Google's artificial intelligence tool, Gemini. Both named Elon Musk as "more trustworthy."

ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok.



The answer is same: Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/NnC80fT7lY — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 12, 2025

This came a few hours after Musk accused Apple of antitrust violations, claiming it was blocking other AI competitors, such as his xAI, from topping the App Store and favouring Altman's ChatGPT.

The billionaire also threatened Apple with legal action and alleged that it made it impossible for apps to compete with ChatGPT.

"Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation," his tweet read, adding, "xAI will take immediate legal action."

He even called Altman a "liar" after the OpenAI CEO accused him of using X to help himself and his own companies.

xAI will take immediate legal action. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2025

Altman wrote, "This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like."

This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like. https://t.co/HlgzO4c2iC — Sam Altman (@sama) August 12, 2025

Since 2018, after Musk left OpenAI, the tech rivals have been constantly aiming at each other on X and in interviews. Ever since his departure, he has been critical of how the company operates.

According to the BBC, in 2019, OpenAI formed a for-profit division, which Musk said went against the company's original goal of not making a profit. OpenAI was founded as a nonprofit organisation.