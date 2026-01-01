Elon Musk's India Connection Behind Son's Name 'Sekhar'

Elon Musk made a recent revelation about the inspiration of the names of his children. Responding to a post by the X handle Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, which shared an image of Musk with his twins, he explained their full names and what inspired them.

Musk wrote that the name of his son, Strider Sekhar, was derived from two people. The first name, Strider, comes from the fictional character Aragorn from J. R. R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings. The character was introduced with the name Strider. The second part of his son's name, 'Sekhar', is inspired by the Indian-American theoretical physicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1983.

He then expanded on his daughter's name being Comet Azure because it is the most powerful spell in the video game Elden Ring.

Me with my son, Strider Sekhar (named after Aragorn & great Indian physicist Chandrasekhar) and daughter, Comet Azure, named after the most powerful spell in Elden Ring — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2026

He wrote on X, "Me with my son, Strider Sekhar (named after Aragorn & great Indian physicist Chandrasekhar) and daughter, Comet Azure, named after the most powerful spell in Elden Ring."

Strider Sekhar and Comet Azure were born in November 2021 to Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. They have two other siblings, Arcadia, born in 2024, and Seldon Lycurgus, born in March 2025.

His partner, Shivon Zilis, also has Indian heritage through her mother, Sharda Zilis, who is Punjabi Indian.

Musk's social media platform X has been the target of an investigation since December 2023 under the EU's mammoth digital content rules.

Musk's AI assistant, Grok, is facing backlash from Europe, India and Malaysia because of undressing women on the internet and creating sexualising content, one prompt at a time. In India, the government has directed X to immediately remove all vulgar, obscene and unlawful content, especially that generated by Grok, or face legal action.

Nonprofit group AI Forensics analysed 20,000 images generated by Grok between December 25 and January 1 and found that 2 per cent depicted a person who appeared to be 18 or younger, including 30 of young or very young women or girls, in bikinis or transparent clothes.

Responding to the allegations, the platform repeated a comment from Elon Musk, who said, "Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content."

