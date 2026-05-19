<i>Karuppu</i> Team To Modify Ilaiyaraaja Dialogue After Social Media Backlash: 'We Regret Upsetting Him'

The makers of the recently released Tamil film Karuppu have announced that a controversial dialogue referencing legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja will be removed or modified in future versions of the film following criticism from fans on social media.

Production house Dream Warrior Pictures, in a public statement issued on Monday, said it held Ilaiyaraaja in the "highest respect" and regretted that a dialogue in the film had "caused concern and upset him."

The controversy centred around a satirical line in the film that reportedly said, "Beware, Ilaiyaraaja may seek copyright," triggering criticism online, with several users accusing the filmmakers of taking a swipe at the composer over his well-known stand on copyright protection.

However, the production house clarified that the line was "not conceived as a personal remark directed at him." The statement said, "There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect Mr Ilaiyaraaja, his contribution, or his rights in any manner."

Dream Warrior Pictures further said the reference was part of "a broader satirical context" and added that the team had "decided to remove/modify the concerned portion in future versions and subsequent exploitations of the film."

The statement also praised Ilaiyaraaja's contribution to Indian cinema and music, describing it as "extraordinary" and saying his work "has inspired generations and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences across the world."

Ilaiyaraaja is known for taking a strong legal stand on copyright issues and has repeatedly asserted his rights over the commercial use of his musical compositions, sparking wider debates in the film and music industry over ownership and royalty rights.

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu is a fantasy action drama featuring Suriya Sivakumar, Trisha Krishnan, and others. Released on Friday, the film is being closely watched as a potential comeback venture for Suriya after a series of films that failed to make a major impact at the box office.



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