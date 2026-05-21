Exclusive: Why Adnan Sami Doesn't Care About Getting 'Pulled Into Politics' After Meeting RSS Chief

Earlier this year, Adnan Sami found himself at the centre of yet another political storm after meeting and sharing a meal with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the organisation's centenary celebrations in Mumbai. Sami had posted photographs from the meeting on social media and described Bhagwat as an "incredible gentleman" who helped clear several "myths and misconceptions."

The post quickly sparked reactions online and drew criticism from political leaders, including the Maharashtra Congress.

The backlash soon escalated into a political debate, with critics referencing Sami's Pakistani roots and family history. Sami responded strongly on social media, defending his position and asking detractors to "move on."

But speaking to NDTV, the singer made it clear that such controversies do not affect him the way they once did.

When asked about constantly being pulled into political conversations and making headlines over statements made by others rather than his own words, Sami said he has developed a thicker skin over time.

"It used to bother me once upon a time, but I don't care about it anymore," he told NDTV.

According to Sami, public opinion and criticism are inevitable, and trying to control what others say is pointless.

"To each his own. If they want to say something, they will say it, you can't stop them," he said.

The singer added that with time he has become stronger and more confident about his identity and convictions.

"You know exactly where you stand. And I think with time I've become strong and confident enough to know that none of this is important, and it's not going to affect me because I know who I am," Sami said.

For the musician, that sense of certainty has made political noise easier to ignore.

"So the politics, it doesn't bother me anymore," he added.

Sami also addressed whether he feels compelled to react publicly whenever political issues surface, especially on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The singer said he is not someone who rushes to post political opinions.

"Not really," he said when asked if he is the first person to go online and react when something political bothers him.

Sami explained that he only speaks up when an issue genuinely matters to him, something he says is rare these days.

"Unless it's something that I feel really, really strongly about... otherwise no. I'm not going to be the one to just quickly jump on," he told NDTV.

His message was clear, criticism may continue, but he is no longer losing sleep over it.

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