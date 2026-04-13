Asha Bhosle Sang For Pakistani Film <i>Sargam</i>, Adnan Sami's Acting Debut

In a career spanning eight decades, Asha Bhosle sang 12,000 songs across 20 languages. There's a hidden gem in her treasure trove: Asha Bhosle sang for the 1995 Pakistani film Sargam, featuring Adnan Sami and Zeba Bakhtiar. This was the only Pakistani film in which Adnan Sami ever appeared.

About Sargam

Directed by Syed Noor, Sargam marked the acting debuts of Adnan Sami and Zeba Bakhtiar.

The film was notable for its memorable music.

Most of the songs were written by Riaz ur Rehman Saghar, with music composed by Adnan Sami.

Asha Bhosle sang two songs for the film with Adnan Sami: Kya hai, yeh uljhan kya hai...? and Zara dholki bajao gori o.

Adnan Sami's Emotional Post

On Sunday, Asha Bhosle died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following multi-organ failure. Tributes have poured in from all walks of society.

Adnan Sami wrote an emotional tribute for the icon: "My alley-dwelling Mother has departed... The light of In Ankhon ki Masti has dimmed, and Kabhi toh nazar milao now feels like a final prayer uttered at the soul's farewell. The voice that cradled me like a lap is silent today, yet in every melody, her hand still feels like it rests upon my head, and it always will... Sometimes, the heart just doesn't want to say 'Khuda hafiz'..."

Meri suron wali Maa chali gaeen…

“In Ankhon ki Masti” ka noor bujh gaya,

aur “Kabhi Tho Nazar Milao” ab sirf rooh ki rukhsati par ki gayi akhri dua sa lagta hai.

Jis awaaz ne godh bankar sambhala,

aaj woh khamosh hai,

par har dhun mein unka haath ab bhi mere sir par… pic.twitter.com/Vo0bI8EUjx — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 12, 2026

Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao and the Pop Culture Moment

Apart from their collaboration in the Pakistani film Sargam, Adnan Sami gave music lovers an iconic pop culture moment with his duet Kabhi toh nazar milao alongside Asha Bhosle.

In one of his throwback posts, Adnan Sami shared how he composed the song in five minutes:

"This is the piano on which I composed the song Kabhi toh nazar milao... It was right after dinner when I was casually walking by the piano and stopped to fiddle with the keys. Suddenly, the tune of the mukda came to my mind—I composed it within 5 minutes! Those who understand true inspiration know that it can come instantly and at any random moment... Well, it was a 'moment'... And as they say, the rest is history—the album was a record-breaking No. 1 for 1.5 years!! Thank you!" Sami wrote.

Not only the soulful voices of Asha Bhosle and Adnan Sami, but the video featuring Salil Ankola and Aditi Govitrikar also became an instant hit for an era not dominated by social media frenzy and omnipresent reels.

Asha Bhosle Admitted to Hospital

Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday.

Sharing a health update, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to the hospital. We request you value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well. We shall update you positively."

On Sunday, doctor Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to multi-organ failure.

He said, "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure..."

Asha Bhosle won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

She is known for hits like Dum Maro Dum (1971), Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja (1971), Chura Liya Hai Tumne (1973), Yeh Mera Dil (1978), and Dil Cheez Kya Hai (1981).