Sonu Nigam Shares Throwback Pic Of Washing Asha Bhosle's Feet On Stage: '<i>Dil Abhi Bhara Nahin</i>'

Asha Bhosle died on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. She was 92. Known for her versatility, playfulness, and range, Asha Bhosle was an institution in herself. Sonu Nigam, who first met the singer in 1994 and performed with her in a concert two years ago for the last time, shared two throwback images on his feed in his final goodbye post.

In the first picture, Sonu Nigam is seen washing her feet on stage.

In another image, Sonu Nigam is seen touching Asha Bhosle's feet on stage on a different occasion.

He wrote, "Curtain down on one of the greatest ever crooners of all time. The last standing warrior of the pioneering era of Indian film music has called it quits today and bid her final goodbye to us all. She lived a full life, destined for extreme vicissitudes and challenges leading to exceptional greatness. She touched the lives of billions over multiple decades through her music and effervescence. An artiste who inspired us all through her zeal for riyaz till the end of her life.

"Asha Ji, I will always remember the journey I have had with you from 1994, when I first met and sang with you, through our last concert with each other in Dec 2024, till our last two duets together last year, with absolute joy and pride. All I can say is Chale to gaye ho par, dil abhi bhara nahin. See you on the other side."

Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle's Collaborations

In Kambakth Ishq from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2001), Sonu Nigam sang with Asha Bhosle and Sukhwinder Singh.

In the 1999 song Tere Dil Ke Paas from Hindustan Ki Kasam, Sonu Nigam was paired opposite Asha Bhosle.

Koi Dil Na Kisi Se Lagaye—another song from the duo—from the 1995 film Sauda.

Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle collaborated on Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem (2022), a patriotic Independence Day special.

They shared the stage at the Asha Bhosle & Sonu Nigam Legacy Concert in Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena in 2023, celebrating her legacy with live renditions. This event highlighted their mutual respect in Indian music.

Asha Bhosle Admitted to Hospital

Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday.

Sharing a health update, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to the hospital. We request you value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well. We shall update you positively."

On Sunday, doctor Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to multi-organ failure.

He said, "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure..."

Asha Bhosle won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

She is known for hits like Dum Maro Dum (1971), Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja (1971), Chura Liya Hai Tumne (1973), Yeh Mera Dil (1978), and Dil Cheez Kya Hai (1981).