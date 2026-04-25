Asha Bhosle's Grandson Chin2 Bhosle Recalls Her "Peaceful" Final Moments: "She Went Away In Her Sleep"

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle died on April 12 at the age of 92, leaving behind an unparalleled musical legacy that shaped generations of Indian cinema and music. Known for her versatility and timeless voice, Asha Bhosle remained active and spirited until her final days, her family revealed.

In an interaction with NDTV, her grandson Chin2 Bhosle, a singer and music director himself, shared intimate details about the icon's final moments. He recalled that she had been in good health and high spirits just days before her passing, making her sudden decline all the more unexpected.

"Aai was absolutely fine. She was doing very well," Chin2 said, using the Marathi word for mother that Asha Bhosle preferred. He added that it was only on the morning before her passing that she complained of breathlessness. Concerned, the family urged her to seek immediate medical attention. "We told her, let's go to the hospital right away, but she said, 'No, let me take some rest. I will be fine.'"

That afternoon, Asha Bhosle went to bed, but never woke up.

According to Chin2, she was still breathing but unresponsive when the family checked on her, prompting them to rush her to the hospital. There, she was placed on ventilator support. Doctors later informed the family that her organs had begun to fail, attributing her passing to age-related complications.

"It was a very peaceful way of leaving," Chin2 shared. "She went away in her sleep."

In a poignant detail, he revealed that just two days before her death, the legendary singer had stepped out to watch a Marathi play, reflecting her enduring love for the arts and her active lifestyle even in her nineties.

Asha Bhosle's passing marks the end of an era in Indian music. With a career spanning over seven decades, she lent her voice to thousands of songs across languages and genres, from classical to cabaret, ghazals to pop. Her collaborations with some of the biggest composers and filmmakers in the industry remain iconic to this day.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the world, fans and colleagues remember not just her extraordinary talent, but also her zest for life, a spirit that stayed undiminished until the very end.